Friday, October 6th 2017 Show Links
Home / News / Local

Plans to turn former Aberdeen city centre office into 10 new apartments

by Adele Merson
06/10/2017, 9:52 am
Send us a story

PLANS to turn a former vacant office building into 10 apartments have been lodged.

Urban Regeneration Aberdeen has submitted an application to Aberdeen City Council to convert 2-4 South Silver Street into six one-bed and four two-bed apartments.

The property has been on the market since July 2016 without success in finding an occupier despite an internal refurbishment.

A design and access statement by Fitzgerald and Associates said the proposed change would facilitate the “long term viability” of the building.

It added: “Proposals have been worked up through close consultation with the planning and environmental health officers at Aberdeen City Council, and as a result the application offers a complete picture of the issues and opportunities that the site provides and ensures that information is provided to support a successful application.

“It is hoped that these points, coupled with the opportunity to secure city centre housing delivery with a high-quality design solution, will allow our application to be supported and approved by officers.”

The flats will be entered from the existing pedestrian entrance off South Silver Street.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel