Plans to turn former Aberdeen city centre office into 10 new apartments

PLANS to turn a former vacant office building into 10 apartments have been lodged.

Urban Regeneration Aberdeen has submitted an application to Aberdeen City Council to convert 2-4 South Silver Street into six one-bed and four two-bed apartments.

The property has been on the market since July 2016 without success in finding an occupier despite an internal refurbishment.

A design and access statement by Fitzgerald and Associates said the proposed change would facilitate the “long term viability” of the building.

It added: “Proposals have been worked up through close consultation with the planning and environmental health officers at Aberdeen City Council, and as a result the application offers a complete picture of the issues and opportunities that the site provides and ensures that information is provided to support a successful application.

“It is hoped that these points, coupled with the opportunity to secure city centre housing delivery with a high-quality design solution, will allow our application to be supported and approved by officers.”

The flats will be entered from the existing pedestrian entrance off South Silver Street.