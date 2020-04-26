Bid to turn former Aberdeen offices into flats

Plans have been lodged to turn a former Aberdeen office building into flats.

The Union Street building contains a branch of bookmaker Coral on the ground floor, with the storeys above formerly occupied by the NHS.

Bennett Developments and Consulting has now applied to Aberdeen City Council to turn the first, second and third floors into 17 flats.

The basement, off Windmill Brae, would become a car park.

A statement submitted alongside the application reads: “In designing the development the architects were mindful of the need to create quality flats and to ensure all enjoyed a high level of fixtures and fitting.

“Of particular note is the fact all flats will have an integrated waste disposal system as standard, which will reduce the amount of food waste in particular that will need to be dealt with.”

The application will be heard by councillors in due course.