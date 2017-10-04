Plans to turn Aberdeen pub into homes

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Plans have been lodged to turn an Aberdeen pub into nine homes.

Proposals for Croft Tavern on Stockethill Crescent would see the public house demolished to make way for the flats.

The premises was constructed in the 1970s replacing two shop units.

David Murray Associates has lodged the plans looking for full planning permission.

The applicant also has a separate application for six flats nearby.

A design statement for the development said the two-storey bar, lounge and function suite had become virtually obsolete saying there was “very little use of the building apart from the public bar element”.

The plans said: “The proposals take the form of a three-storey block of flats, served by a single access core, containing six two-bed flats and three one-bed flats, on a footprint considerably smaller than that of the existing pub.

“The parking area has been integrated with the parking/vehicular access arrangements relating to the adjacent site to form a ‘shared surface’ throughout this area, which will create natural traffic calming through a ‘chicane’ style layout.

“It will also link the areas of communal amenity space at either end, with the shared surface signalling a pedestrian priority zone – this will enhance the ‘placemaking’ quality of this space, elevating it from mere car parking.

“Amenity space is provided to the development via a combination of sitting out spaces, a drying green and general grassed amenity area.

“This amenity space, while physically linked to the park via a controlled access point, is separated by a combination of hard and soft boundary treatment, to ensure a defensible threshold between the public park and the semi-private amenity space of the development.”

A decision on the proposed development could be made at the end of November.