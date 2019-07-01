Bid to turn Aberdeen shoe shop into restaurant

Plans have been lodged to turn an Aberdeen shoe shop into a restaurant.

An application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to turn the Clarks shop at 123 Union Street into a food and drink outlet.

A planning statement by Ryden, agents for the application, said their client purchased the building in June 2018 and immediately offered Clarks, as the existing tenant, the opportunity to renew their lease.

But it added: “Despite being offered a significantly reduced rent, Clarks were not willing to accept, due to a decision to consolidate their existing store at the Union Square shopping complex.”

The premises were therefore placed on the market to let but there has been “no interest” from any retail operators.

However, the planning statement said there was interest from food and drink operators and hence an application for change of use.