Bid to transform disused Aberdeen pub into community hub

A group of Torry residents have launched plans to take over an pub and rejuvenate it into a community and educational space.

Campbell’s Bar has been shut to the public for about three years and is located in a scenic area, overlooking the mouth of the River Dee.

The Torry Social Enterprise Group (T-SEG) now want to lease the bar from Aberdeen City Council and run it as a community-led initiative.

Within this, they have proposed keeping it as a public bar but also want to introduce an eatery and training school aimed at local people and the tourist trade.

T-SEG have been working on a business plan for the last couple of years and are looking to find funding to take over the much-loved attraction.

Chairwoman Renee Slater highlighted the importance of reopening the premises to give Torry a boost and bring tourists back to the area.

She said: “We are now in the process of getting this building transferred over to us once we get funding in place.

“The first thing we will do is set up a training space for young people in the area for catering, with four or six stoves.

“We are also looking at linking in the local radio station and there will be a meeting space, with music practice rooms.

“In the end, we want it to become a community hub for entertainment and catering and link it with things happening in the local area, like the new harbour opening and Greyhope Bay.”

Campbell’s Bar used to be known as the 19th Hole due to its close proximity to the local golf course, Balnagask. It has been on the market for a while and T-SEG hope to raise money for running costs, with any cash made ploughed back into the community.

It is currently listed on ASPC at price around £25,000, including the bar and a six-bedroom property.

According to the listing, an annual rent of £17,000 must be paid to Aberdeen City Council.

Ms Slater said: “Out the back of pub there is a bit of wasteground that used to be a playground and we want to put a cover over that and put on a market, monthly craft fairs and a space for acoustic music performances.

“We want to train the young people of Torry in the catering and tourism industry so it is a far-reaching project.

“Campbell’s Bar is a brilliant site looking right on to the harbour so there is a lot of potential.

“It’s an iconic space to be in, it will hopefully draw people into the end of the harbour bar.”

T-SEG have so far had the support of more than 300 people who want to see the project go ahead.

In order to carry on with the process of transforming the bar, they built a core team to progress a business plan and get ready an application to the Scottish Land Fund.

One of the group members, Lesley-Anne Mulholland, added: “It was a well-loved pub and well-used and is missed in the community.

“Dog-walkers who go up and down that road have nowhere to go for a rest or shelter.

“It’s also a really good draw for bringing people to Torry and this will bring back a local pub to the area.”