Call for north-east prison officers to wear body cameras

A senior politician wants prison officers at a north-east superjail to wear body cameras in a bid to tackle violence.

North East MSP Liam Kerr made the call after new figures revealed there were 102 incidents of violence at HMP Grampian in 242 days.

He believes catching incidents on film would deter offenders.

Obtained under freedom of information laws from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), the figures show 23 staff were assaulted at the prison between the start of July and the end of February.

In the same eight-month period, 50 prisoners were assaulted and there were 40 fights.

Prison officers in England and Wales routinely wear body cameras. The UK Government said in October 2017 that it was spending £2 million on equipping 5,600 staff with technology designed to improve safety after a pilot scheme in 22 prisons.

Mr Kerr, a Scottish Conservative, has accused the SNP of treating the safety of Scottish prison officers as less important.

Mr Kerr said: “On the subject of appropriate equipment and staff safety, I stress that prison officers have to deal with an increasingly high-risk environment.

“Those who work south of the border have been equipped with body-worn cameras, but the SNP has refused to give such cameras to our officers in Scotland.

“Why does the SNP think their safety is less important?”

In response to the comments, made during a debate about prisoners at Holyrood, Scottish Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said: “We absolutely do not think that.

“I assure Mr Kerr a robust process is in place to monitor and investigate all incidents reported by the contractor.

“However, under the current contract, which began in January, no incidents have so far been reported.”

Mr Kerr later said: “The cameras are recognised to be a hindrance to that violence, and so by their very nature, provide prison officers with extra protection. The SNP must reconsider this approach.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We value the work done by the staff of the SPS and we never take for granted the good order that is maintained in Scotland’s prisons, in contrast to elsewhere in the UK.

“We have received no funding request for body cameras from the Scottish Prison Service.”

An SPS spokeswoman said: “Decisions about the deployment of equipment such as body worn cameras are quite properly operational decisions for SPS.

“SPS believes there is a lack of empirical evidence to support the benefits of body worn cameras in either the deterrence of criminal activity or the gathering of evidence.”