Bid to save Aberdeen signal box ends as demolition work gets under way

A community campaign to save a historic Aberdeen railway signal box has reached the end of the line – and demolition has started.

Work to remove the equipment at Dyce Railway Station began yesterday after a building warrant was approved by Aberdeen City Council.

The signal box, which has been in place on Platform 2 since the late 1800s, was classed as redundant by Network Rail.

Residents hoped they could save the structure and potentially turn it into a cafe or a museum – or even dismantle it and put it on display at the Grampian Transport Museum.

Network Rail is switching over to a different signalling system because the track between Aberdeen and Inverness is being dualled and the box is now surplus to requirements.

Demolition works are being carried out on behalf of Bam Nuttall, the contractor for the rail infrastructure project.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“As the box is very close to the railway track, it would be difficult to put it to commercial or community use in its current location.

“We have sought to relocate the box by making it available to rail heritage groups across the country, but have received no expressions of interest.

“We can’t leave a redundant structure like this standing empty as any deterioration in its condition could impact our ability to safely operate the railway.”

The Save Dyce Signal Box campaign was recently launched by residents and councillors also met Network Rail bosses to see if an agreement could be reached.

As a result of the talks, Network Rail extended an invitation to any organisations to put forward ideas for the signal box.

No one had responded by the end of July.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the area along with Bucksburn and Danestone, thanked everyone who tried to help with the project.

He said: “Many people will be bitterly disappointed. Meanwhile, the signal box at Inverurie has been bought as an Air B&B.

“It is a pity that something similar could not be done in Dyce. People enjoy seeing familiar landmarks and by finding new uses for redundant buildings, a traditional appearance is maintained while giving new opportunities.

“Councillor Gill Al-Samarai had arranged a meeting with Network Rail to see if the signal box could be saved for the community.

“Unfortunately, the Network Rail estimate of maintenance would not realistically allow a voluntary group to take over the signal box and the high cost of relocating it was unaffordable for local railway interest groups.

“We would like to thank all who expressed support and contributed ideas for saving it.”

Phase one of the Aberdeen to Inverness Rail Improvement Project is due to be completed by the end of this year.

The last part of stage one is under way and includes the installation of a new second track and signalling equipment between Dyce and Inverurie, which includes the removal of both station signal boxes.