Bid to raise fostering and adoption allowances in Aberdeen

Councillors are being asked to increase fostering and adoption allowances by 3% when they meet this week.

Aberdeen City Council pays foster carers an allowance each year to cover the costs associated with caring for a child.

Adoption allowances are also paid having considered the needs of the child and the financial circumstances of adopters.

A report to members of the council’s operational delivery committee proposes an increase of 3% given the “continuing increase” in the cost of living in the city.

The move would see the fostering costs for the council increase from £793,914 to £817,715 – an increase of £23,801.

For adoption, the costs would rise from £398,243 to £406,627.

Members of the committee will be asked to approve the move, subject to the budget process in March, when they meet on Thursday.

