Aberdeen bingo hall looking to raise money for charity

An Aberdeen bingo hall is aiming to raise thousands for a children’s charity.

Mecca Bingo in Aberdeen is aiming to support disadvantaged young people.

Bosses at Mecca have opted to back Variety with the aim of raising £80,000 for the Sunshine Variety Flyer programme.

It consists of a new game, with 5p from every card being donated to the charity.

Danielle Roche, corporate partnerships manager at Variety, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be working alongside Mecca Bingo and to have a renowned British brand supporting Variety the Children’s Charity this year.”

Steve Calder, general manager of Mecca Aberdeen, said: “This is a great initiative and we’re proud to support Variety the Children’s Charity and do our bit to help improve the lives of children and young people throughout the UK who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged.”