Help needed to raise £2m for new Aberdeen cancer centre

A cancer charity is embarking on its new year resolution to raise £2 million – and is asking the people of the north-east to come on board.

Friends of ANCHOR has launched its ANCHORED Together appeal with a community event in Union Square in Aberdeen city centre taking place today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm in the main entrance atrium.

It will give people a chance to see how its new £32m cancer and haematology centre will look when it opens in 2021.

The charity has two years to raise an additional £2m to help build the centre which will have top-of-the-range equipment.

The charity’s fundraising and development director, Sarah-Jane Hogg, said: “We’re passionate and excited to be fundraising for what will be an incredible asset for patients.”