Bid to keep Aberdeen schoolboy’s killer in jail gets backing

Almost 2,000 more people have backed a call to keep a killer behind bars since an Evening Express article.

Last Saturday, we reported that loved ones of Scott Simpson had launched a campaign to keep Steven Leisk in prison after he made a parole bid.

Scott, 9, was abducted from a park near to his city home by Steven Leisk, then 34, in July 1997.

Scott’s strangled body was found five days later within the grounds of Aberdeen University. Leisk was jailed for 20 years.

A petition created by Scott’s sister Sarah Watt had 1,000 signatures before the article – with 1,900 others signing since.

Sarah, 39, said: “He murdered my brother in cold blood.

“Leisk is a manipulative, deceitful monster who needs to stay behind bars.

“He has not been around children for 20 years, so how can we know he will be safe around them?

“The petition shows the parole board the strength of feeling in the community.”

Sarah and her siblings have written to the parole board, which is to decide later this year if Leisk should be given day release.

A parole board spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual cases.”

Visit tinyurl.com/leiskpetition to see the petition.