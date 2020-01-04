Aberdeen recycling bosses hoping for surge in food waste collections

Council chiefs are hoping to see a rise in recycling rates for those using communal bins in the city.

An upcoming priority for Aberdeen City Council is focusing on improving recycling rates for those using street bins.

Kris Hultman, acting waste strategy manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “We’ve had a rise in the amount of recycling Aberdeen is doing over the years. The people who have their own bins are doing a grand job.

“We’ve seen a big difference in less waste from the general bins, and for a lot of people recycling has become the norm.

“Over the next couple of years we’re going to be targeting communal bins.

“The communal food waste bins is also something that we need to look at individually.

“In 2018 47.3% of material was recycled. Nationally, there was a little drop overall but we continue to keep it up. We need to make sure we keep building on this.”

Meanwhile, the Materials Recovery Facility, which opened its doors on Hareness Place, Altens, in 2017, processes around 20,000 tonnes of material each hour.

It is operated by Suez, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council.

A range of different things can be recycled, such as glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles and containers, tins, cans, aerosols and foil, paper, card and cardboard and food and drinks cartons.

Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, said: “The guys take off the contamination from the belts. If there’s any black bags they go straight in the bin to be turned into fuel because the guys don’t know what’s in them.

“Needles and Epipens are a big issue for the guys. They can’t be recycled, and it’s a risk for the guys having to touch them.

“They sort through it manually, we always say to people, if you wouldn’t want to touch it yourself, don’t put it in.”