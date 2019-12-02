Bid to introduce maternity and paternity leave for Aberdeen councillors

Aberdeen City councillors are being asked to approve proposals to ensure they are entitled to maternity and paternity pay.

At present there is no legal right to family leave of any kind for people in elected public office.

Bu a new report to councillors suggests they adopt new guidance which aims to remove a barrier to standing or re-standing for elected office for those who may wish to start a family.

If approved, this would give prospective mothers up to six months maternity leave from 28 days before their due date.

Members would also be entitled to take a maximum of two weeks paternity leave if they are the biological father or the nominated carer of their partner/spouse following the birth of their child.

It is hoped the guidance, which is endorsed by the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), would increase the diversity of councillors – a key priority of the association.

The report adds: “A member who made shared parental leave arrangements through their employment would be requested to advise the council of these at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Every effort would be made to replicate such arrangements in terms of leave from the council.”

All members would continue to receive their basic allowance in full while on maternity, paternity or adoption pay, according to the guidance.

By comparison, council employees are entitled to up to 52 weeks maternity leave and paternity can be taken as one week or two consecutive weeks.

Councillors will be asked to adopt the guidance when they meet at the Town House next Monday.