Bid to fund Aberdeen support centre tops £1.3million

More than £1.3 million has been raised towards the creation of a new purpose-built specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

Last month Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal, which is being supported by the Evening Express.

The charity, which helps children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is raising £8m towards creating the unit in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

Charlie House had been fundraising for the campaign for some time, and was able to start off the Big Build Appeal with a whopping cash pot of £1m.

However, £321,436 has already been raised in the first month and a half, thanks to the kind hearts and willingness to help of north-east residents.

A spokeswoman for Charlie House said: “Since we launched the Big Build Appeal in November for Charlie House Specialist Support Centre, which will be an eight-bedroom facility at Woodend Hospital, we have been blown away by the kindness and generosity of the north-east.

“With your help, we now have an incredible £1,321,436 in our Big Build pot, with extra pledges and interest in supporting the project in 2019.”

The centre has always been a dream for founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, Tracy Johnstone, who set up the charity after her son Louis was born.

It will be the first of its kind in the north-east, and will feature family accommodation alongside the children’s bedrooms.

Each bedroom will have an en-suite wetroom, full hoisting and space for carers to easily reach each bed, complete with terrace access.

There will also be a spa pool, teen den, craft room, star room for end-of-life care and bereavement, and sensory gardens.

The idea behind the complex is to offer an all-in-one centre for families who have children or babies with complex disabilities, a place for respite, where they can recharge their batteries knowing their child is receiving the best care possible, and also provide a place where people can meet other families of children with similar disabilities or life-limiting conditions, in a comfortable atmosphere.

A Big Build Ball was held at the start of December, which welcomed more than 350 people and raised an incredible £60,000.

Guests were welcomed to the venue by fire breathers and stilt walkers, with further entertainment provided by compere Alex Fleming, and performances from Beacon Rhythmic Gymnasts, the Danz Creations Performance Team and the Big Build choir and house band.

​Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal, which will allow it to build and maintain a new specialist centre.

A whopping £1.3m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

But now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, which you can get involved in and help the charity’s vision become a reality.

To help with the fundraising, donate online by visiting bit.ly/2ROBktF, or call the Charlie House office on 01224 313333.

To find out more about how to support the Big Build Appeal, contact the charity at bigbuild@charliehouse.org.uk