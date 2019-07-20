Bid to foster interest in engineering in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Science Centre is hosting an event aimed at inspiring young people to consider a career in engineering and technology.

The engineering open house day takes place at the George Street venue on Saturday, July 27 between 10am and 5pm.

Young people and their parents are invited to attend, with dozens of companies showcasing the wide range of jobs available in the sector.

The special showcase event has been arranged by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

David Lakin, the group’s head of education, said their research showed there was growing interest in jobs in engineering. He said: “We are delighted to now be in the fifth year of engineering open house day.

“Our research shows that engineering is an increasingly popular career aspiration for children, with 25% of children saying they would be interested, a 3% rise since 2017.

“That said, this research demonstrates that there is still a long way to go in terms of parents feeling confident enough to guide their youngsters in the right direction.

“The engineering open house day provides an excellent springboard for children and parents alike to get to grips with the sheer scope of exciting careers.”