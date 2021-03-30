Bid to demolish former Aberdeen nightclub to form new outdoor bar

Plans have been lodged to demolish a former nightclub in order to create an outdoor bar area.

FourWard Architecture and Masterplanning Ltd have submitted proposals on behalf of the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel to carry out a substantial demolition project on Shiprow.

The city centre hotel, on Market Street, wants to demolish the former nightclub building which contained Club Sapphire, at 62-64 Shiprow, which has been empty for years.