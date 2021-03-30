Show Links
Bid to demolish former Aberdeen nightclub to form new outdoor bar

by Emma Morrice
30/03/2021, 10:49 am Updated: 30/03/2021, 11:56 am
© DCT MediaThe Douglas Hotel wants to demolish the site at 62-64 Shiprow and turn it into an outdoor area.
Plans have been lodged to demolish a former nightclub in order to create an outdoor bar area.

FourWard Architecture and Masterplanning Ltd have submitted proposals on behalf of the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel to carry out a substantial demolition project on Shiprow.

The city centre hotel, on Market Street, wants to demolish the former nightclub building which contained Club Sapphire, at 62-64 Shiprow, which has been empty for years.

