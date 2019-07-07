Bid to convert fire-hit north-east bowling alley

A fire-damaged bowling alley in Macduff could be given a new lease of life as a business premises, industrial unit or a storage facility.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied for planning permission to convert the former leisure facility on Old Gamrie Road.

The local authority decided to rebuild Harley’s at a cost of more than £450,000, with construction due to begin in August. Council bosses said the costs will be covered by an insurance payout.

Around 60 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the bowling alley in September 2016.