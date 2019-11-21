Bid to build 43 flats for Aberdeen key workers at NHS site

Plans have been submitted to the local authority to create new affordable apartments in Aberdeen.

Proposals to build 43 affordable flats have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council by Halliday Fraser Munro, on behalf of applicants Grampian Housing Association and NHS Grampian, for the site at Foresterhill Court on Burnside Gardens.

Located next to Foresterhill Health Campus, if plans are accepted, it would see the 43 flats built over two blocks of three and four-storey buildings on land that is currently vacant.

Key workers such as NHS staff will be given the option of moving into the properties.

A Grampian Housing Association spokeswoman said: “With priority being given to key workers, our plans for affordable homes at Burnside Gardens will help ensure that the housing needs of this target group are met.

“It is important for the north-east to be able to attract key workers to live and work in the area and support the local economy.”

The application also seeks to create associated infrastructure alongside a new substation.

The proposals show floor plans for each of the buildings – one which would be three floors high and the other with four levels.

Each apartment includes an open-plan lounge and kitchen/dining area, one bedroom with built-in wardrobe, a bathroom and storage cupboard.

Also included is a substation, which would internally measure 2,690mm by 2,250mm, and would be made from stainless steel.

NHS Grampian has committed to providing accommodation options to new and existing members of staff and has a number of different sites where affordable housing is available to employees.

A list of neighbouring properties have been notified about the application, including Maggie’s Centre and homes on Burnside Gardens, at Foresterhill Court, Westburn Road, the Royal Infirmary Bowling Club and Foresterhill Lea at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

There are other affordable accomodation areas for staff employed at the health board.

NHS Grampian has formed a relationship with several of the housing associations in the north-east for those who would prefer to rent than buy a property while working in the area, such as the former Craiginches Prison in Torry, which has become housing, is run by Sanctuary Scotland and is available for key workers.