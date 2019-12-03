North-east council launch new campaign to tackle bin litter and fly-tipping

Aberdeenshire Council has launched a new programme aiming to tackle litter and fly-tipping in the area.

The local authority is rolling out its new Litter Prevention Action Plan across all authority services and geographical areas.

It follows the adoption of the Code of Practice on Litter and Refuse (CoPLAR) on the issue last year, which provides bodies including councils with guidance on fulfilling its duties under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The plan, which was approved by councillors at a meeting of the infrastructure services committee last week, will see increased communication, engagement and education on littering.

Facilities will also be improved, while legislation will also be more strictly enforced.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The plans have been welcomed by committee chairman Peter Argyle.

He said: “I think everyone will recognise that we have a real problem in this country and Aberdeenshire is no exception.

“This is an education exercise and we want to ensure it is as effective as it possibly can be.

“There is no excuse for anyone to be dropping litter or fly-tipping and that message has to get through. It’s a really important step which will ultimately, we hope, keep Aberdeenshire looking its best.”

The council has 13 cleaning procedures including road sweeping, litter picking and bins to tackle dog fouling, fly-tipping and abandoned vehicles.

Infrastructure services director Stephen Archer said: “The work on the LPAP has identified that waste services provide a good level of service in relation to street cleansing.

“However, the policy and procedures which are relied on have been developed over time and are accepted as custom and practice rather than having been approved by the appropriate policy committee as a formal policy. The introduction of CoPLAR 2018 presented an opportunity for waste services to provide a clear policy and accompanying procedures which are fit for purpose.”