Bid to ban lorries from ‘rat run’ Aberdeen streets

A bid to ban lorries from part of Aberdeen has been set in motion ​amid residents’ concerns a child could be killed.

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to act after Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie residents expressed concerns a speeding lorry could clip a parked car and hit pedestrians on a “rat run” on School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street.

Now council officials say they are investigating how to implement a lorry ban on those streets.

Addressing councillors at a meeting of the council’s operational delivery committee yesterday, Lewis McGill said: “These four streets are a serious rat run.

“There are cars parked on both sides of School Road.

“If an HGV was to clip that car, that car could potentially go onto a pavement, knock somebody down and potentially even kill a child.”

Mr McGill, of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, added: “Initially when the AWPR opened, the number of HGVs dropped, but it is now high again.” At the meeting, a council official confirmed statistics supported that suggestion – and said sat-navs could be to blame.

“There was a (traffic) survey carried out at the end of October. We haven’t fully interrogated those results for School Road but it does seem to show the levels are back to the pre-AWPR levels, which is really disappointing,” said Vycki Ritson, team leader of the council’s traffic management and road safety department.

“There are still some issues with sat-nav service directing people down inappropriate routes.”

After 300 people signed a petition to the council calling for action, they have already installed more 20mph speed-limit signs on School Road and want to install temporary speed cameras.

But the council’s key move is to ban lorries in the form of a legal restriction on the weight, height or width of vehicles using those four roads.

However, they want to ensure it does not force the problem onto neighbouring roads before beginning the legal process to implement a ban.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Ritson said: “We have been looking at options. The team has been investigating whether we can impose a vehicle weight or height restrictions and where we position that measure.

“We would be looking to not have that transfer of traffic onto King Street.”

She added: “There have just been a few signs added to the streets – the small 20mph speed limit signs.

“We’re also working with the Safety Camera Partnership which enables us to add proactive speed cameras for the short term.”

Councillors agreed a further update will be provided at the committee’s next meeting in January.

The council will also speak with hauliers at the next Freight Forum to persuade drivers to follow other routes.

After the meeting, Mr McGill said: “I am happy the council is taking action. We’ll have to see what happens in January.”

Seaton Councillor Alex McLellan said: “I am pleased Mr McGill was able to come and speak to the petition and represent the community.

“It is important the officers now go away and speak to Police Scotland to determine what options are feasible that will sort the issue as the HGVs must be forced to use King Street and removed from Seaton.”