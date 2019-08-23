Bid lodged to demolish former Aberdeen social club

A long-standing social club used for decades by Aberdonians for birthday and retirement parties could be demolished.

A building warrant has been lodged to tear down the Aberdeen Transport Club on Canal Road.

Arnold Clark has submitted the proposals to Aberdeen City Council.

It would see the demolition of the existing building and removal of the bowling green.

The popular spot which often hosted parties and functions closed its doors earlier this year.

According to a warrant on the local authority website it will cost Arnold Clark £75,000 to demolish the building.

The document says the work would see the “demolition of existing buildings, removal of existing slabbed area with bollards, and bowling green.”

Arnold Clark needs the permission of Aberdeen City Council to carry out the work.

The Glasgow-based firm is scheduled to hear back from the council next month if its building warrant will be approved.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the area, said: “It’s the end of an era.

“The Transport Club has had many parties and pints pulled in it, and I know it will be missed by many.

“But I’m pleased, seeing as it’s no longer in use, that it’s going to be demolished because it’s starting to look worse for wear and could be a target for vandalism.

“I do hope something else useful and modern springs up in its place.

“There will be lots of fond memories of that particular institution for many Aberdonians.”

Aberdeen City Council had set a target date of September 16 to decide on the application.

The social club currently sits empty beside the Arnold Clark car and van hire facility.

Arnold Clark did not respond to a request for comment on the building warrant.