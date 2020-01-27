Bid for new houses in north-east village

Councillors will discuss proposals for a new north-east housing scheme.

A developer wants to build three homes on a patch of land at Bridge of Alford.

The space is used for agriculture and the planning permission includes changing the use of the area for a domestic property.

Four objections against the plans have been received with impact on the water supply and a loss of green land among the concerns.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The project is being recommended for approval by Aberdeenshire Council bosses.

A report said: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of layout, siting and design, is not considered to adversely impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents or the character of the surrounding landscape.”

Members of the Marr area committee will debate the proposals tomorrow.