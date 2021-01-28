Bid for funding to improve bus links in and out of Aberdeen

A bid for up to £200m is hoped to be submitted to the Scottish Government to improve bus services on main routes into Aberdeen.

Councillors at Aberdeen City Council’s city growth committee have been asked to approve a bid to be sent to the Bus Partnership Fund (BPF) of up to £200 million on behalf of the North East Bus Alliance.

If successful, it’s anticipated the funding will help make changes to public transport to further support the local authority’s bid to become net zero.

The Scottish Government announced the launch of the £500m fund in November, which aims to support councils to tackle the negative impact of congestion on bus services so that journeys are quicker and more reliable – encouraging more people to use public transport.

The North East Bus Alliance hopes to develop an Aberdeen Rapid Transit vision, deliver measures along priority corridors including Westhill to Aberdeen, Ellon to Garthdee, the A96 Inverurie to Aberdeen and Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

If approved, the funding will cover appraisal, project management, design and delivery and monitoring and evaluation stages, and no match funding is expected to be needed.

A report which will be discussed by councillors next week states: “The Bus Alliance has agreed a prioritised list of corridors as its focus for delivering improvements to bus service provision, with the potential for each to be supported by a form of statutory agreement e.g. Bus Service Improvement Partnership Agreement, under the overarching Partnership.

“These priority corridors are linked to the existing Park & Ride sites in order to maximise the opportunities that these provide.

“The Alliance has, to date, agreed to undertake corridor studies for the following key corridors: Westhill to Aberdeen along Queens Road and the Lang Stracht; Ellon to Garthdee via King Street and Holburn Street; A96 Inverurie to Aberdeen, linking to the Park & Ride at Craibstone and Stonehaven to Aberdeen, linking to the Newtonhill Park & Choose and a potential future Park & Ride facility at Portlethen.

“For each corridor the Alliance partners will develop a prioritised programme of bus priority and associated infrastructure measures to develop a pipeline of bus improvement projects to deliver journey time and reliability benefits for bus passengers in the north-east.

“These corridor studies will identify the bus priority infrastructure on which a future Aberdeen Rapid Transit network will be based.”

It adds that the region needs a “game-changer” public transportation service in order to change attitudes about public transport, however trans or heavy rail development are unlikely to be affordable, while meeting similar journey times as cars.

Any delivery of Aberdeen Rapid Transit will be carried out in a phased and prioritised approach.

It’s estimated that the Craibstone to city centre and Portlethen to city centre routes will cost between £40 and £45 million each, while Westhill to the city centre and Bridge of Don to the city centre is estimated to be around £32 to £38 million each.