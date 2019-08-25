Bid for fully accessible toilets at north-east country park

A group hopes to raise enough money to create a fully accessible disabled toilet on the grounds of a north-east country estate.

The Friends of Haddo Country Park want to make alterations to the Pheasantry toilet block.

The work would involve installing a hoist and a changing bed so all disabled visitors can use it.

Suzanna Atkinson, co-ordinator of the Friends of Haddo Country Park, said the project will cost around £20,000-£25,000 to install.

She said: “The idea was first thought of when the old landscape manager was in contact with a group of parents with disabled children.

“They had said their nearest place to go for a day out with accessible toilets was Blairgowrie. That’s ridiculous.

“A few of the country parks including Haddo, Balgownie and Aden are looking at installing accessible toilets.

“It would be available 24 hours a day at Haddo and we want to make sure it’s safe for everyone to use.”

All the toilets based in the Pheasantry building are open to the public every day of the week.

Regular maintenance work will need to be carried out after it is installed.

The hoist will need to be checked every six months to make sure it is in good working order.

The group is now looking for volunteers to help launch a fundraising campaign for money to pay for the current toilet building to be adapted.

A session was held at the park to recruit volunteers yesterday.

Suzanna said: “I’m very determined that we’re going to get this done. It’s a bit of a flagship project.

“We want to make sure Haddo is as accessible as possible.

“Having access to a suitable toilet shouldn’t be a complex need,” she added.

To get involved with the volunteer group, or to help raise funds for the project, email Suzanna on haddofriends@gmail.com