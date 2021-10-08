Better latte than never? Starbucks has another shot at Bridge of Don site after knockback last year

Starbucks ended up in hot water when bosses lodged plans for a drive-through at Bridge of Don last year.

Locals and Aberdeen City Council said the proposal could cause traffic mayhem on Ellon Road, Broadfold Road and Intown Road.

The application was duly knocked on the head last March.

But developers Kemble Estates are persisting with the proposal, and have now brewed some fresh plans to bring the global coffee chain to the spot.

The firm says junction improvements and new road markings have been put in place on Broadfield Road which would limit any traffic trouble.

Kemble Estates also argues that traffic surveys have been carried out, and have shown that the road would manage to cope with vehicles coming to and from the new development.

The proposed unit would sit on a site adjacent to the KFC drive-through restaurant which opened in late 2020.

Throughout 2019, Bridge of Don Community Council fought against the plans and asked how the drive-through could be “deemed safe”.

In their letter of objection, they highlighted the potential for traffic to build up at nearby busy junctions and pose a danger to motorists.

Bridge of Don Starbucks could cater to growing community

A planning statement issued by Halliday Fraser Munro noted the recent approval of 650 homes at nearby Silverburn and Cloverhill, and said the new coffee shop would serve workers and residents in these areas.

The firm also said that while there are “very few” coffee shops in Bridge of Don the recent opening of a café at the former AECC site by the King’s Community Church shows that there is “demand” for such a facility in the area.

Site has struggled for occupants

Site plans reveal that the development will feature 25 car parking spaces with disabled bays and electric vehicle charging points.

Cycle and motorcycle spaces will also be included and there will be space for outdoor seating.

It has been proposed that the new Starbucks would be open 24-hours.

The Intown Road site was originally a car showroom which closed in 2009 and was later demolished in 2013.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 for an industrial unit and office space on the site – however this did not attract any interest.

KFC first registered their interest in the site back in 2017 and opened their drive-through restaurant three years later.