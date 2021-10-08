Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Better latte than never? Starbucks has another shot at Bridge of Don site after knockback last year

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
08/10/2021, 5:06 pm Updated: 08/10/2021, 5:11 pm
Starbucks could yet end up with a cafe and drive-through in Bridge of Don.

Starbucks ended up in hot water when bosses lodged plans for a drive-through at Bridge of Don last year.

Locals and Aberdeen City Council said the proposal could cause traffic mayhem on Ellon Road, Broadfold Road and Intown Road.

The application was duly knocked on the head last March.

But developers Kemble Estates are persisting with the proposal, and have now brewed some fresh plans to bring the global coffee chain to the spot.

The firm says junction improvements and new road markings have been put in place on Broadfield Road which would limit any traffic trouble.

An earthy aroma…. The patch of land earmarked for the Bridge of Don Starbucks.

Kemble Estates also argues that traffic surveys have been carried out, and have shown that the road would manage to cope with vehicles coming to and from the new development.

The proposed unit would sit on a site adjacent to the KFC drive-through restaurant which opened in late 2020.

Throughout 2019, Bridge of Don Community Council fought against the plans and asked how the drive-through could be “deemed safe”.

In their letter of objection, they highlighted the potential for traffic to build up at nearby busy junctions and pose a danger to motorists.

Bridge of Don Starbucks could cater to growing community

A planning statement issued by Halliday Fraser Munro noted the recent approval of 650 homes at nearby Silverburn and Cloverhill, and said the new coffee shop would serve workers and residents in these areas.

The firm also said that while there are “very few” coffee shops in Bridge of Don the recent opening of a café at the former AECC site by the King’s Community Church shows that there is “demand” for such a facility in the area.

The adjacent KFC, pictured here while under construction.

Site has struggled for occupants

Site plans reveal that the development will feature 25 car parking spaces with disabled bays and electric vehicle charging points.

Cycle and motorcycle spaces will also be included and there will be space for outdoor seating.

It has been proposed that the new Starbucks would be open 24-hours.

The Intown Road site was originally a car showroom which closed in 2009 and was later demolished in 2013.

The car showroom previously on the site.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 for an industrial unit and office space on the site – however this did not attract any interest.

KFC first registered their interest in the site back in 2017 and opened their drive-through restaurant three years later.

