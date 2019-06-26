Best smiles for Little Leopards’ photographers

Children from across the north-east put on their best smiles for the Evening Express Little Leopards photo competition.

The competition, which is taking place this week at the Trinity Centre, went off without a hitch and saw youngsters say cheese for the camera.

Smiling first for our photographer was four-year-old Mollie Gill, who is a big fan of Barbie and Disney Princesses.

Mollie’s mum, Joanne Gill, 34, from the West End of Aberdeen, said if she won the money it would go towards a family holiday later in the year.

Joanne added: “I think with the promise of ice cream and a balloon, how could we say no.

“She loves getting her picture taken, she loves anything girlie.

“We are going to Portugal, so it would be great to use for some spending money.

“She is a really well-behaved girl and she is going to be a big sister soon so she really excited about that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Also getting her picture taken by an Evening Express photographer was four-year-old Isla Cane with her mum Michelle Reid, 49, from Torry.

The stay-at-home mum said: “At her age it is just good for her to see her picture in the newspaper.

“She is a very happy and bubbly child. She is very adventurous.

“She loves balloons, unicorns and sparkles.”

As well as winning a £500 cash prize, the winner of the competition will also receive a trophy and a canvas of the winning portrait.

The winner will also receive a family parlour pass to Mackie’s 19.2, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, which is open to all children aged five and under, runs daily between 10am-4pm until Saturday.

Parents can enter by filling out the form below, then taking it to the Trinity Centre to get their child’s photo taken and a free one scoop of ice cream.