It is hoped a Stonehaven dance studio can give youngsters “another place to call home,” as it opens its doors for the first time.

Over the last nine years, Natasha Stewart has helped children from across the north-east strut their stuff – taking them from lessons in school gyms and community halls to competing at national championships.

Initially working with a Dundee-based charity, she branched out and started her own business, Rhythm Nation Dance And Fitness, in 2019.

And now, after years of searching for a suitable property, Miss Stewart has a permanent studio to call her own.

She picked up the keys to the former warehouse on Broomhill Road, Stonehaven, just three weeks ago – and has been hard at work transforming the space.

It now boasts a dancefloor of almost 1,900sq ft, a 65ft wall of mirrors 8ft tall, and a specially-created graffiti art wall.

While making the changes, Miss Stewart has recruited parents and even some of the children as volunteers to help knock the unit into shape.

Businesses such as Safe Building Services have also donated their time and resources free of charge to help with the project.

“I still can’t believe it’s happening,” she said.

“This opens up so many more opportunities and, hopefully, this space can benefit the whole community in the future.

“There’s really nowhere else here for kids to call their own and, after the first lockdown, it was really difficult for us to find somewhere to run our classes.

“I felt this was our one and only chance to have a dance studio in Stonehaven forever.”

Group adapted as Covid swept country

Rhythm Nation’s need for a permanent home became even more apparent when a national lockdown was imposed last year to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Within days of “stay at home” restrictions being announced, Miss Stewart had set up a new timetable of video-conference sessions.

Using online platform Zoom, she began hosting dozens of classes a week to ensure no-one would be missing out.

“We were halfway through a block of sessions and I thought ‘These people have paid money for them so I’ve got to get something sorted out quick,” she said.

“I had a feeling the lockdown was not going to be just the three weeks they were saying at the beginning.

“I was running 28 classes a week on Zoom, and it wasn’t easy while living in a two-bedroom flat.

“My partner was working from home and would have to chuck the cable out the window so I could teach outside in the garden with my music.

“It was a lot of fun and I’m really proud of everyone who managed to continue with us online.

“They’ve progressed so much, and it’s been outstanding.”

Miss Stewart added: “During the lockdown, we didn’t realise how badly it was affecting the kids.

“I had parents phoning me asking for help, and to speak to their children.”

Rhythm Nation studio brings ‘opportunity for all’

With Covid restrictions and the wider impact of the pandemic, the group has been struggling to secure the necessary rehearsal time and space.

But the opening of the new studio will allow Miss Stewart and her team at Rhythm Nation to host an additional 10 classes every week.

During competition time, this will prove vital for the youngsters’ chances at success.

Miss Stewart said: “There are a lot of other activity groups taking place, so we were only able to train our competition times once a week, which is difficult and just not enough.

“We had to choose between working in a team, or dancing solo or in a duo.

“We were never fully prepared but this will allow us to expand so each team can train twice a week.

“It means we can go to competitions feeling a lot more prepared and confident.”

She added: “They’ve got quite a lot of trophies but they don’t get to see them as there’s nowhere for us to put them on display.

“Now they can see their achievements a bit more and have somewhere to call a home outside of their own home.

“And for a child, a sense of belonging is quite important.

“This can bring more opportunities to the kids up here.

“We live in an affluent area but there are pockets of deprivation – and we want all the children to have the same opportunities.”