Bervie Braes in Stonehaven closed after landslip on upper slopes

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven has been closed with immediate effect following a landslip – just years after multi-million pound stabilisation works.

Aberdeenshire Council has described the incident as “small” but says inspections are needed to examine possible future risks.

The local authority says barriers have managed to contain the debris after a day of heavy rain in the area.

History of landslips at Bervie Braes

Bervie Braes has been plagued with landslip concerns for decades.

The road was closed in 2009 following a large landslip that resulted in dozens of homes being evacuated.

A £3.3million stabilisation project was commissioned to protect residents while allowing the road to be reopened.

An economic impact assessment determined the scenic route overlooking the coastal town could be worth up to £9million to the area.

Aberdeenshire Council says crews will now be sent to the scene to clear away the material.

A social media post read: “The Bervie Braes at Stonehaven have been closed with immediate effect following a small landslip on the upper slope.

“The barrier system has contained the debris from the landslip as it has been designed to do, however our teams now need to access the area to clear the material.

“We will also be conducting an inspection of the upper slopes in the vicinity to establish if there is a risk of further movement.”