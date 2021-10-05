Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven closed after landslip on upper slopes

By David Mackay
05/10/2021, 4:33 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 4:35 pm
Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the road has been closed.

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven has been closed with immediate effect following a landslip – just years after multi-million pound stabilisation works.

Aberdeenshire Council has described the incident as “small” but says inspections are needed to examine possible future risks.

The local authority says barriers have managed to contain the debris after a day of heavy rain in the area.

History of landslips at Bervie Braes

Bervie Braes has been plagued with landslip concerns for decades.

The road was closed in 2009 following a large landslip that resulted in dozens of homes being evacuated.

A £3.3million stabilisation project was commissioned to protect residents while allowing the road to be reopened.

An economic impact assessment determined the scenic route overlooking the coastal town could be worth up to £9million to the area.

Aberdeenshire Council says crews will now be sent to the scene to clear away the material.

A social media post read: “The Bervie Braes at Stonehaven have been closed with immediate effect following a small landslip on the upper slope.

“The barrier system has contained the debris from the landslip as it has been designed to do, however our teams now need to access the area to clear the material.

“We will also be conducting an inspection of the upper slopes in the vicinity to establish if there is a risk of further movement.”