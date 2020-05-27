‘Bervie Banksy’ keeps community spirit soaring with painted stones hidden around north-east village

A north-east woman considered the “Bervie Banksy” has brought her local community together by hiding painted stones around the area for youngsters to find.

Jackie Passell, from Inverbervie, came up with the idea to provide some excitement for families heading out on their daily walks during the ongoing lockdown period.

The 50-year-old has no artistic background, but has painted a series of stones inspired by animals, cartoon characters and scenic landmarks.

As well as this, she also designed a large rock to pay tribute to an NHS nurse who lives nearby. This is currently being displayed in her garden, while the remaining stones have been placed in multiple spots around the village including the nearby beach, shop fronts and the local chemist.

Jackie said: “I was just trying to find a little hobby to keep myself busy during the lockdown period and bring a little cheer to the village when people are on their walks.

“I have no artistic background as such. But my family are very much into crafts and I’ve always had a flare for bright eye catching pieces.

“The designs all vary. I’ve painted rock animals, quirky patterns and the tribute piece for a nurse who stays nearby, which is now in her front garden for all to see.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jackie explained the tribute took little time to create, but has already received fantastic words from the Inverbervie community regarding her colourful pieces.

“I really like being able to spread a little happiness at such a scary and uncertain time,” Jackie added.

“I’m now known as the “Bervie Banksy”, which is rather funny to me.

“Since starting out, I’ve also been working on the “Covid-19 snake”, which will consist of a line-up of painted stones back to back. The idea behind this is that it will allow families passing by to add their own stones with their own vibrant designs to it.

“And my family have loved the ideas so much that they’re now painting their very own stones to place round about the streets where they live.

“I hope the stones will carry on bringing cheer and happiness to the public and also keep the little ones busy while out on their exercise.”