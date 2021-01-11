A public inquiry is to be held over a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for Aberdeen City Council’s Berryden Corridor Improvement Project.

A total of 24 groups or individuals objected to the compulsory purchase order, which was put forward by the council for the initiative.

However, it has now been confirmed that nine of the 24 objections have been withdrawn, and the local authority is in discussions with a further six to come to a hopeful resolution.

The Aberdeen City Council (Berryden Corridor Improvement) Compulsory Purchase Order 2018 was submitted to the Scottish Government’s Department of Planning Enforcement Appeals (DPEA) in April last year.

Designed to improve congestion and ease journey time delays, it involves widening the existing road and junction improvements between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, and the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout.

The CPO is necessary to acquire land for the proposal to make the project work, and the council said it was “unlikely the necessary land be acquired voluntarily and in order to implement the project within a reasonable timeframe.”

A total of 151 pieces of land or rights for access are required by the council for the scheme.

A statement from Brodies LLP on behalf of the local authority said: “Of the 24 objections lodged, nine have now been formally withdrawn. Of the remaining 15 objections, discussions are ongoing with a view to resolving the objection in respect of six objections.

“In the other nine cases, there are no discussions ongoing at this time, as there does not appear to a realistic prospect of resolving the objection. Should however any of the objectors in this latter category indicate a desire to discuss their objection with the council in order to explore whether a resolution is possible, the council remains willing to have those discussions.

“While the council is reasonably optimistic that a number of the remaining objections will be withdrawn in the coming weeks, it is very keen that arrangements for the inquiry continue to be progressed in the interim with objector discussions continuing in parallel given the significant delay which has already arisen due to the pandemic.”

Despite some success in resolving objections, there are still several objections which have been maintained and are viewed by the council as unlikely to be resolved.

One of the objectors, who is classed in this category, blasted the project as “flawed and unnecessary.”

In the objection notice, they stated: “The AWPR is now open and is a huge benefit to the Berryden Corridor area. It has, at least, halved the amount of traffic passing through the immediate area. No major delays are encountered by traffic in any direction. I did notice that ACC installed traffic counting equipment a few months ago at the Berryden Junction but must draw your attention to the fact that, at the time this equipment was installed, there were numerous closed roads in the area.

“The “plan” shows many sets of traffic lights being installed. This only leads to stationery queuing traffic whereas in fact the traffic is largely free-flowing at all times due to the great decrease in the number of cars (most now use the AWPR and all lorries definitely do).”

William Hill, which is based at units 9 and 10 at Kitybrewster Shopping Centre, has also maintained its objection to the CPO.

A statement from Harper Macleod LLP on behalf of the company said: “The CPO, if confirmed, would impact on our clients’ rights over the car park area and service areas under their lease and would be likely to have a detrimental impact on the operation of their business at the premises.

“On the basis of the detail which has been provided, it is understood that confirmation of the order would be likely to result in loss of parking spaces for customers at the premises, potentially the blocking of access to the car park and/or service areas, as well as disruption resulting in the loss of business while the works are taking place.”