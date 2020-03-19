Berryden Corridor plans could slash journey times by up to 40%, says council

Plans for the Berryden Corridor project have been submitted by Aberdeen City Council.

Included in the documents are proposals to demolish two homes on Caroline Place and number 168-166 on Hutcheon Street, which have already been purchased by the council.

The designs also show there is no need to demolish the former Rosemount Parish Church, now The Father’s House, or the tenement flats at the junction of Westburn Road and Berryden Road.

Part of the new road near Ashgrove Road will be built in a conservation area and as such require special permissions.

Submitted alongside the application are detailed documents on noise, flooding, ecology and heritage implications, as well as plans to mitigate those.

The major infrastructure is set to improve on of the city’s worst traffic bottlenecks.

It includes widening the existing road between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, a new section of carriageway between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout.

In total around 1.7 miles of additional lane capacity will be constructed, along with 10 new pedestrian crossing, 0.8 miles of footpaths and 2.2 miles of cycle tracks.

It’s expected the new road network will see a net increase in traffic, however journey times are expected to be slashed by as much as 40%, with queuing at peak times cut by up to 20%.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It is to be welcomed that the planning application and various consents have been applied for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project.

“It is a significant step for this roads network scheme which will help journey time reliability, relieve congestion, and improve infrastructure for walking and cycling.

“I would encourage people to view the documents for the planning application and consents and take part in the process for the new road, pavements and cycling infrastructure being built.”