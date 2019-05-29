Aberdeen venue The Assembly closes due to rising running costs

A popular music venue has closed down in Aberdeen due to “difficult” trading conditions.

Management at The Assembly confirmed the Skene Terrace business could not remain open any longer due to the increasing running costs of the building.

Talks are now ongoing to move scheduled events to other venues in the city.

Tony Cochrane, who owns several clubs in Scotland including Private Eyes, Club Tropicana, Vogue and the Shack in Aberdeen, believes the city council’s recent decision to grant 3am licences to pubs and bars has had a detrimental impact on other venues with later opening hours.

It’s with great sadness we announce the closure of The Assembly Aberdeen with immediate effect.Since taking over the… Posted by The Assembly Aberdeen on Tuesday, 28 May 2019

He said: “This certainly shows clubs have not been helped by the policy of giving (pubs) licences until 3am.

“More clubs will close because of this. And then they’ll find there won’t be many people wanting to take these places on.

“The fact bars and pubs are able to stay open until 3am will put a lot of potential club tenants off.

“People are coming to clubs later and that’s discouraging tenants from organising entertainment.

“It’s obviously having a negative effect and that’s why places are shutting down.

“People from outwith Aberdeen are no longer looking at the city as a place to invest and I believe this is as a result of this unfortunate policy.

“It wouldn’t be a bad thing if the council reviewed the policy of giving out 3am licences to bars and pubs in light of this.”

However, Councillor Martin Greig, who sits on the city’s licensing board, said more evidence was needed to back up Mr Cochrane’s claims.

He said: “The claim that there are increased pressures due to licensing hours needs to be proven.

“The board agreed unanimously on the policy on permitted opening hours and it is our strong belief it benefits businesses and the general public.

“Our aim is to ensure our city centre remains vibrant and is able to cater for contemporary needs.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Bosses at The Assembly announced that the large venue, which has the capacity for up to 630 people, was to close after three years in business.

In a statement on social media they said: “Since taking over the venue in 2016 we have worked tirelessly as a team to expand and grow the venue. Unfortunately this has proved much more difficult than anticipated and we have had to make the difficult decision of closing The Assembly.

“Trading conditions for leisure businesses continue to be difficult, and the risks of further investment are too great given the current economy.

“This decision, of course, was a hard one to make. Anyone who has visited the venue will know it has a stunning listed interior which we had plans to refurbish as part of our longer-term development plan.

“Unfortunately, despite significant investment, it was not possible to generate enough business to maintain the constantly increasing running costs of the building.”

The statement confirmed that discussions were under way to move scheduled events to other venues in Aberdeen.

Anyone with tickets for future concerts has been urged to hold on to them.

The Assembly team will contact members of the public who have booked the venue for events.