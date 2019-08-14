Aberdeen charity asks city council to relax collection rules

A charity has urged a north-east authority to relax public charity collections rules.

Maggie’s Aberdeen has applied to Aberdeen City Council to hold a collection in the city on September 7.

However, the local authority has already granted permission to the Scottish SPCA to hold its own event on St Nicholas Street.

It is due to take place during Scottish Animal Week.

Council rules allow one collection in the same area on the same day.

A paper to be discussed at next week’s licensing committee said: “The applicant is seeking to hold a public charitable collection on Saturday September 7.

“The SSPCA have already been granted a permit for that date and committee guidelines are to only permit one collection in the same area on the same day.

“The applicant is seeking a relaxation of the committee guidelines.”