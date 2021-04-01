Bensons for Beds to reopen Aberdeen store next week

Bensons For Beds will be reopening their Aberdeen store next week.

The retailer confirmed its 16 shops across Scotland will be open for business from Easter Monday.

Lockdown rules are being relaxed next week, with home retailers allowed to reopen.

It is the first time Bensons for Beds have been able to open any of its stores since before Christmas.

The bed retailer hopes to reopen the rest of its 160-plus stores in England and Wales on Monday, April 12.

The Aberdeen premises in Union Square will open at 10am.

Colleagues based there will be heading back to the store today to get it ready, with deep cleaning taking place.

Social distancing markers will be installed, along with reminders on face-covering rules, hand sanitisers, and customer numbers will be monitored.

Customers will still be able to try out beds and will be given disposable protectors to give them peace of mind when they do this in-store.

Virtual appointments will also continue for some who do not want to visit shops in-person.