Benefits of Aberdeen projects might not be felt for five to 10 years due to Covid-19

The benefits of large scale projects being carried out in the north-east might not be felt in the region for five to 10 years as a result of Covid-19.

The Aberdeen City Region Deal will discuss several projects being carried out across the area, such as the BioHub, Food Hub and Aberdeen Harbour Expansion when it meets on Friday.

Any potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city’s infrastructure projects is yet unknown, however it is expected it may have a knock on impact, especially when coupled with oil price fluctuations and the affect this has on Aberdeen’s economy.

It may also affect pricing and building of projects, as well as funding for schemes as there is a risk that if funding is not spent, it will not be rolled over to the year of choice.

This means the cashflow of funding would need to be sourced and managed by the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

The report states: “The implications of Covid-19 coupled with the impact of oil price fluctuations on Aberdeen’s economy are yet to be fully comprehended.

“Aberdeen is facing an even more significant economic shock than previous downturns, and it is anticipated that the economic consequences on businesses, individuals, young people, and the most vulnerable groups in the city will be considerable.

“Many of the Benefits outlined at business case will not be fully realised for five or ten years and these may need to be adjusted to reflect the impact of Covid-19 once the scale of the impact is known.

“The Deal will focus on how through procurement and community benefits we can maximise opportunities.”

The forecast expenditure will also be discussed on Friday at the committee.

The forecast spend for 20/21 for all projects including the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, Bio-Therapeutic Hub, Food Hub, digital theme, strategic transport appraisal, transportation links to Aberdeen South Harbour and Aberdeen Harbour Expansion is £34.857m.

This is made up of £34.5m from the UK or Scottish Governments, and £357,000 from councils.

The original forecast for the deal was expected to be £38.35m for 2020/21, with a £3.493m variance recorded so far.

It is expected that the forecast spend for next year, 2021/22, will be £56.847m – an increased total due to increased funding for BioHub and Food Hub projects, as well as transport links for the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.