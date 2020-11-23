Bench designed by The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades dedicated to Aberdeen charity worker

One of Britain’s top furniture restorers has handcrafted a bench dedicated to the founder of an Aberdeen music charity.

Jay Blades, who is one of the stars of the BBC show The Repair Shop, has designed 13 seats to honour unheralded champions.

One of the benches has been placed outside Aberdeen Arts Centre on King Street as a tribute to Debra Kirkness.

She is the founder of Music 4 U, a performing arts school that helps young people with physical and learning disabilities, as well as challenging social and financial circumstances, get involved with music.

The wooden bench has sky blue legs, paint drips, colourful music notes and two inscriptions, one of which is in brail.

It reads: “Dedicated to Debra Kirkness for her work with Music 4 U, providing integrated performing arts in Aberdeen.”

There is also a QR code that can be scanned using a smartphone which provides more information.

During lockdown Music 4 U found innovative ways to reach out to its community.

Many of the children who attend are on the autistic spectrum, and had exceptional needs for timetables, structure and stability.

Under Debra, the school quickly adapted its creative strategy by running online concerts, interviews and quizzes, making videos, creating doorstep challenges, and remaining in touch virtually with all their students and their families.

Debra said: “Trying to stay positive hasn’t been the easiest but we’ve done it. The parents have flooded us with grateful comments.

“Having that structure taken away, particularly for those on the spectrum, is hard. Music 4 U gave them that.

“I can’t really believe I have been recognised in this way, I can’t really find the words.”

The city centre dedication is part of a National Lottery scheme to highlight previously unheralded individuals who have responded to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edinburgh-based charity worker and founder of Bikes for Refugees (Scotland), Steven McCluskey, is the other person in Scotland to have a bench dedicated to their work.

© Supplied by Freuds

Jay said the benches are the best way to highlight the efforts of those who have gone “above and beyond” despite the pandemic.

The 50-year-old Londoner said: “The National Lottery wanted to celebrate these heroes and you have these people in the community going above and beyond.

“If anybody is doing any kind of good in the community we should know their names.

“Doing this on a bench is ideal because it is a solid thing and what a better way to pay tribute.

“I was listening to this guys and I think they’re heroes. We should all be shouting about them.

“You have the paint drips on the legs and that is it from me. It is almost as if the people are on top of me.

“The benches are interactive and people can read or feel them and they have been placed close to where these people are working.”

© Supplied by Freuds

Dawn Austwick, CEO of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “For 25 years The National Lottery has helped make amazing things happen, but never in such extraordinary times.

“People and communities have found themselves facing myriad challenges and pressures but have still found the passion and drive to support each other in so many different ways.

“These bespoke community benches are a fitting tribute and show that their incredible work has not gone unnoticed and is in fact recognised, valued and inspiring others more than ever before.”