Video: Ben stokes wins sports personality of the Year

English cricketer Ben Stokes was showered in confetti as he celebrated being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 28-year-old helped his national team to victory in the sport’s World Cup earlier this year, with a dramatic final against New Zealand.

He was also instrumental in England’s third Ashes Test triumph over Australia.

After accepting his silver camera trophy, Stokes said: “I think before the summer started, we knew the opportunities we could take and do as a team.

“(At the) end of the summer you look back and you can’t believe what we actually did.

“We all dreamt of being World Cup winners and that moment at Lords when we won the World Cup was a childhood dream.

“Looking at the couple of years before that I’d had, sport has an amazing way of picking you back up with my family and team-mates.

“Cricket is a huge part of that and you spend as much time with your family as your team-mates.”

Stokes admitted that being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year has not changed things significantly for him, with his focus still firmly set on continuing his cricket career.

“I still want to do as well as I possibly can,” he added.

Stokes’ trophy was presented by one of Aberdeen’s famous sporting heroes, Scotland footballing international Denis Law.

He is the first cricketer to have been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year since 2005, when it was awarded to Andrew Flintoff.

He took the time to thank his family and team-mates after the win.

He said: “When you’re up here receiving an award like this, it’s an individual award, but it’s a team sport. The best thing about that is you get to share achievements with team-mates and backroom staff and all the people who make days like we had in the summer possible.

“I’m not just receiving this award for me, without the efforts other people put in during the summer I wouldn’t be here, so thank you so much to everyone.”

England’s cricket team was also celebrated with the Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year awards.

The Sports Personality of the Year title proved to be a closely-fought competition, with Lewis Hamilton and Dina Asher-Smith taking the second and third-placed spots.

F1 driver Hamilton claimed his sixth world championship title this year and collected his award via video-link.

Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title.

The other finalists included Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones, Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling and heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.