‘Below the water line and unable to remain afloat’: Much-loved Aberdeen pub to close its doors

A popular Aberdeen pub has announced it has closed its doors for good.

Under the Hammer, on North Silver Street, had been closed since lockdown was announced in March.

It did not reopen along with other pubs on July 15, with the gates remaining padlocked.

Owner Colin Watson said it would be be impossible for the tiny bar to follow the social distancing guidelines while having any “realistic hope of viability”.

Now a post on the pub’s Facebook page has confirmed the popular venue – named in reference to its close proximity to John Milne Auctioneers, has served its last pint.

Thanking staff past and present, Mr Watson’s post read: “Holed below the water line and unable to remain afloat”.

Below the post, many former regulars paid tribute to the beloved venue.

One said: “All the best Colin, I have not been in much of late, but I will miss the place after all these years.”

Another added: “Thank you for your service to Aberdeen throughout the years, Colin – I’m so very sad to hear this”.