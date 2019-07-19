Beloved steam engine on right track for return to Aberdeen

It is full steam ahead for the return of a historic locomotive to Aberdeen.

No 60163 Tornado, affectionately known as The Aberdonian, rolled into Aberdeen in March following the restoration of a turntable.

Volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) have been restoring the equipment, which dates back to 1906.

Now the locomotive will be visiting the city on four separate occasions on August 1, 8 and 31 and again on September 7.

Volunteers will be providing water to the steam engine through a vintage Green Goddess fire engine.

They spent two years on the restoration of the Ferryhill turntable and the project required £86,000 of funding.

Andrew Meff from FRHT said excitement is building for the return of the iconic steam engine.

He said: “It came here on March 14 for the completion of the turntable restoration and now these other trips have been chartered.

“It is great for us and great for the city after an important restoration. The work was the culmination of three years of efforts.”

Mr Meff revealed all of the tickets for the charter trips in the coming weeks have been sold out and 12 more trips have been arranged for next year.

He said: “It is a great boost for tourism in Aberdeen and it is great to open up to the public.”

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr welcomed the return of the Tornado and paid tribute to the efforts of the FRHT.

He said: “This is fantastic news and a credit to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers at the FRHT.

“This will be a great attraction for visitors, local residents and railway enthusiasts alike.

“And I am sure people will turn out in good numbers to see this steam train over the summer.”

The Tornado will travel from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and it is operated by the AI Steam Locomotive Trust.

Graeme Bunker-James from the group said: “Hauled by our famous steam locomotive No. 60163 Tornado, crossing the iconic Forth Bridge, exploring some of the best scenery Scotland has to offer and visiting Aberdeen and the surrounding area will make this an unforgettable day out for all who travel.”