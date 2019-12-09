Beloved Aberdeen dance teacher Jemma McRae’s last wishes to feature on new BBC series

A documentary will recount how a beloved Aberdeen dance teacher made her students’ wishes come true when it airs later this month.

Jemma McRae, who ran Academy Street Dance Studio, died in February after battling breast cancer.

The 43-year-old had one special request for her pupils after spotting a Scottish Ballet campaign to make the wishes of five people come true.

Jemma’s wish was for her students to be taught by the professional dancers and to create a unique performance to coincide with the show Spring!

Now, a BBC documentary is to chart the inspiring stories behind Scottish Ballet’s Five Wishes campaign.

Scottish Ballet’s dancers worked with 85 students from the studio to create a special five-minute celebration of Jemma’s work as a teacher.

The performance, which took place at the Beach Ballroom in April, brought many in the audience to tears and young dancers donned colourful shirts with the words “In memory of Jemma McRae” printed on the back.

Gillian Stuart, long-time friend of Jemma’s and teacher at the studio, said: “The students gained so much from the experience and Jemma would be overjoyed to know that everyone had such an amazing time.

“I’ve been told I’m allowed to view the documentary early but I’m not sure if I want to.

“It will be a very emotional experience because it will show the last recorded footage of Jemma.

“It’s great that her students will have the chance to see her on TV as it is something they can hold on to and treasure.”

Gillian first met Jemma at the age of 10 when she started going to her for ballet lessons. The 31-year-old added: “Jemma was caring, generous and so lovely to work for – and I’m now learning how busy she really was and how much work went on behind the scenes.”

Scottish Ballet CEO Christopher Hampson added: “Each wish has inspired the company in a way we didn’t see possible.

“The individual stories behind them have not only moved us, but they have taught us more about ourselves and each other.

“This journey has shown us the power of art and dance, not only in inspiring people, but in bringing them together.”

Five Wishes will be broadcast on BBC 1 (Scotland) on December 23 at 7pm.