Belmont and Thistle Street markets cancelled due to bad weather

Two Aberdeen markets have been cancelled.
Both the Thistle Street and Belmont Street markets will not go ahead this weekend due to bad weather.
The decision has been made earlier than expected due to the distance some stall holders and producers would be travelling for the events.
In a post on social media, Aberdeen Inspired have said they hope the Belmont Street market will return “bigger and stronger” for the next two weekends.
BELMONT ST & THISTLE ST MARKETSDue to the current weather conditions and the forecast for tomorrow, bearing in mind the…
Posted by Aberdeen Inspired on Friday, 8 December 2017