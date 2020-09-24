Behind-the-scenes documentary filmed at Aberdeen children’s hospital starts on BBC next month

The second series of a behind-the-scenes look at Aberdeen’s children’s hospital is coming to the BBC next month.

The first series of The Children’s Hospital was well-received by viewers and was even broadcast in Australia.

Narrated by David Tennant, the show will offer a rare look inside Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital when it returns to BBC Scotland on October 7.

‼️ NEW SERIES ‼️ With even greater behind-the-scenes access, series 2 of #TheChildrensHospital, the insightful and… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 24 September 2020

The first episode of the latest series will feature the story of three-day-old Jaxon who underwent life-saving surgery after he was born with his abdominal wall open and his bowel on the outside of his body.

The delicate operation was carried out by paediatric surgeon Mr Patenl with assistance from Jaxon’s dad Chris.

Elsewhere in the hospital, doctors and nurses are brought in to help remove a chickpea from three-year-old’s Ossian’s nose.

The first episode will also feature oncology nurse Dot, who has worked at the hospital for 25 years.

She said: “It can be really tough. You have good days, you have bad days but, on the whole, it’s a lot of satisfaction looking after these kids, seeing them recovering and seeing them go home.”

Each episode will focus on a different story while showcasing the incredible dedication from the extraordinary NHS staff at the Foresterhill hospital.

The Children’s Hospital airs on BBC Scotland with season two starting at 8pm on October 7.