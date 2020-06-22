Show Links
Behind the mask: Do you recognise these north-east statues keeping safe during pandemic?

by David Walker
22/06/2020, 4:29 pm Updated: 22/06/2020, 8:17 pm
Gruffalo statue in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Do statues need their own PPE? Our photographer Darrell Benns has been out and about in the north-east making sure some well-known statues are safe during this pandemic.

He has supplied them with their own masks to ensure they are HaPPE.

He said: “I just thought it would be a bit daft and give people a smile.

“Although as I didn’t leave the masks on the statues, they’ll only see them in the photos although one or two people took a few pics on their phone and said they thought it was funny.”

Darrell used a step ladder, blu tack and masks his girlfriend got from her work to create the new works of art.

But how did he decide which statues to protect?

He added: “I wanted to cover as much of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as possible to give it some variety and then it was just a factor if I could reach or not.

“Only had the step ladder and I wasn’t going to climb up any.”

Do you recognise some of these famous figures?

Otter statue by Andy Scott in Ellon. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
"The Fisher Jessie" in Peterhead. Picture by Darrell Benns
"The Turra Coo" in Turriff. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
"The Mannie" in Oldmeldrum. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Angus Bull statue in Alford. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Gruffalo statue in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Andy Scott statue Mother Earth, in Grandholm, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Lion statue at Cowdray Hall, Schoolhill, Aberdeen. Picture by DARRELL BENNS

