Behind the mask: Do you recognise these north-east statues keeping safe during pandemic?

Do statues need their own PPE? Our photographer Darrell Benns has been out and about in the north-east making sure some well-known statues are safe during this pandemic.

He has supplied them with their own masks to ensure they are HaPPE.

He said: “I just thought it would be a bit daft and give people a smile.

“Although as I didn’t leave the masks on the statues, they’ll only see them in the photos although one or two people took a few pics on their phone and said they thought it was funny.”

Darrell used a step ladder, blu tack and masks his girlfriend got from her work to create the new works of art.

But how did he decide which statues to protect?

He added: “I wanted to cover as much of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as possible to give it some variety and then it was just a factor if I could reach or not.

“Only had the step ladder and I wasn’t going to climb up any.”

Do you recognise some of these famous figures?

