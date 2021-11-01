Befriend a Child’s Big Kids Ball to return to Aberdeen after year off

North-east children’s charity Befriend a Child has announced its biggest fundraising event will return in 2022, after being called off this year due to the pandemic.

The Big Kids Ball will be hosted at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, and will have the suitably jubilant theme of “carnival”.

Last year’s Disco Ball, which took place less than three weeks before the coronavirus lockdown was announced, raised almost £50,000 for the mentorship charity.

As restrictions prevented an event from being held earlier this year, Befriend a Child held an online auction instead, with prizes including a golf experience and luxury staycations.

Next year’s ball, which is to take place on February 25, will also feature a fundraising auction – as well as raffles, a live band and a three-course dinner.

‘Fun, lively, exciting event’

Katie Kyle, the head of fundraising and marketing at Befriend a Child, encouraged those planning to come along to make use of a limited-time offer for tickets at £85 per person.

She said: “We are over the moon to be going ahead with the biggest fundraiser in our events calendar after having to cancel the event this year due to the pandemic.

“The Big Kids Ball has been a firm favourite for our supporters for many years now.

“We want to bring a fun, lively, exciting event to Aberdeen while raising funds for some of the most disadvantaged children and young people in our community.

“We would encourage people to book with us soon and take advantage of our early bird offer as we anticipate that this will be a popular event.”

Once the offer expires, tickets will be priced at £95 with up to 10 people at each table.

All the money raised at the event will go towards the charity, which offers youth clubs and holiday playschemes as well as befriending and mentorship programmes to young people growing up in difficult life circumstances.

For more information, or to book a table, contact Tara@befriendachild.org.uk or call Befriend a Child on 01224 210060.