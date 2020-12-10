North-east children’s charity ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity of Aberdeen public

A north-east children’s charity says it has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of the Aberdeen public.

Befriend a Child’s Giving Tree Appeal ensures that the children it supports have presents to open on Christmas morning and adventures to look forward to in 2021.

Members of the public can pick up a physical gift tag from one of the charity’s Giving Tree partners across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire to donate a gift or experience.

Head of operations, Jean Gordon, said: “This has been a tough year for everyone, but more so for the children and families we support who have been hit hardest as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“To see the public rally behind our Giving Tree Appeal and donate so generously to the children has been really special to us.”

Fundraising manager, Bethany Hogg, added: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received this year, thanks to the generosity of the local businesses and public of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire we now have enough gifts to give every young person we support a gift on Christmas day.”

Befriend a Child is still looking for monetary donations which will go towards outings and experiences for children to enjoy with their befrienders in 2021.

Jean Gordon added: “The experiences and outings the children enjoy with their befrienders and mentors can have such an incredible impact on their young lives, helping them learn new skills, build their confidence and self-esteem and improve their wellbeing by spending time with a positive adult role model.

“We want to make sure that next year we can continue to provide the much-needed support to the children and families who need it, but we need your help.”

To find out more about how you can get involved, or to make a donation to Befriend a Child’s Giving Tree appeal, visit their website at www.befriendachild.org.uk/2020givingtree