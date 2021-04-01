Befriend a Child charity to host online auction for first time after popular ball cancelled due to Covid

A local children’s charity will host an online auction instead of their annual fundraising ball.

The Befriend a Child ball is their biggest fundraising event of the year but sadly, due to Covid-19, is unable to go ahead.

The auction will run for two weeks from 12 – 25 April with many fantastic prizes to bid on.

Prizes include a 4-ball at Gleneagles, luxury staycations, cocktail mixology sessions, afternoon teas, Scottish gin hamper, Finnie’s watch, and more.

Every online auction prize has been generously donated or sponsored by a local business.

Befriend a Child provides group befriending and mentoring programmes and projects to vulnerable children across Aberdeen.

Their support can prove a lifeline to young people facing difficult life circumstances.

Sarah Misra, CEO, Befriend a Child, said: “Last year Befriend a Child’s Disco Ball raised over £50,000 and the silent auction was a particular highlight of the evening.

This year, we are hoping our online auction will put a smile on our supporters’ faces whilst raising vital funds to enable us to continue supporting children and young people at this difficult time.”

Jean Gordon, Head of Operations, Befriend a Child, said: “Each year we support 250 children and young people in Aberdeen City and Shire, and we have seen demand for our programmes increase by 48% as a result of the pandemic.

“We are hoping that our online auction will help to raise funds for our programmes and projects, whilst also raising awareness to the positive impact they have on children and young people in the local community.”