You can be sure of ale and hearty time as Inverurie Beer Festival returns

Thousands of people are expected to raise a glass at a North-east beer festival.

The third annual Inverurie Beer Festival will take place tonight and tomorrow at the Thainstone Exchange, where visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food and, of course, beer.

Organisers Guy and Mungo Finlayson are putting the final touches to the event, having already organised the successful Banchory Beer Festival in August.

There will be three sessions, with the first kicking off at 6.30pm until midnight tonight.

Two sessions will take place tomorrow, from noon to 5.30pm and then from 6.30pm until midnight.

Mungo said: “The beer will be flowing and people will be able to enjoy a great atmosphere at Thainstone.

“It is different from the Banchory Beer Festival as this one is indoors, in one huge hall, and not across a couple of tents like in the summer.

“We find this event brings in a completely different crowd and we are expecting around 2,000 people.

“Our Saturday night session sold out last weekend. We sold out last year and hopefully we can do the same. Each event is different, and last year we had around 2,000 people – we will be expecting 2,500 this year.”

At least 25 beers, six gins, five ciders, two proseccos and a local rum will all be showcased at the event.

FreshMex and Wild and Smokey food vendors will also be on hand to feed hungry festival goers.

A special late-night bus back to Aberdeen has been arranged by the organisers and Stagecoach.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to support Inverurie Beer Festival again, for the third consecutive year, with additional transport options. Our scheduled journeys on service 37 and N37 connect direct to the festival, in addition to this we have arranged an additional journey to Aberdeen on both nights at 12.25am.”

Tickets cost £17.50 and include a programme, cup and first drink.