Beer and vodka bottles dumped in Aberdeen school playground

Aberdeen pupils have appealed for people to stop throwing rubbish away in their playground – after they found empty bottles of alcohol.

The eco committee at Danestone Primary School has been carrying out litter picks and creating hand-drawn signs to encourage people to stop leaving litter in the area.

While out in their den, the youngsters noticed a lot of bottles and other rubbish, which inspired them to spring into action.

New litter pickers were used during a clean-up of the area, around the playground and below trees.

A plan of action was put together to arrange regular clean-ups, make bird feeders to encourage wildlife to visit, and to create a noticeboard to let people know what the initiative is about, and how they can lend a hand.

Pupils also designed and drew posters which have messages such as “don’t drop litter,” “clean da world” and “save the earth”.

Head teacher Elaine Page said: “This term we started the year by getting outside to explore our environment.

“We were excited to get outside and look at our playground to decide what we needed to do.

“The first thing we noticed was the amount of litter on the ground. The children are leading the initiative, I am just facilitating it. The children noticed that there was a lot of litter in the area.

“We’ve got a lovely willow den but it seems to be where people dump bottles.

“The children have found bottles of vodka and beer.

“It’s to make sure that people know that children play there, and to not drop litter.”

The group is made up of a number of children from the school, and is led by Mrs Page.

The new group was started last year, with the group meeting three times before December in order to discuss ideas that could help make the school more sustainable.

Danestone organises a number of different groups which children are welcome to participate in.

It also runs a rights group, which designs posters to show people what they should be entitled to.