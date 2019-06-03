Beekeeper rescues swarm spotted on Aberdeen van

An Aberdeen beekeeper has rescued a swarm of bees spotted on a parked van.

Photographer Kirsty McAbery spotted insects crawling all over the vehicle on Holburn Street yesterday afternoon.

She estimated there were “a good few hundred” by then and more were arriving.

The team from Cove Honey Bees were notified of the swarm on social media and promptly headed to Holburn Street to assess the situation.

Swarm of honey bees rescued successfully from this van on holburn street this morning. Thanks to everyone who tagged us in the post. Posted by Cove Honey Bees on Monday, 3 June 2019

Beekeeper Brian Gall said: “When honey bees swarm they all cluster together so they’re really easy to move.

“I placed my bucket under them, sprayed them with some sugar syrup to stop them flying all over the place and basically just scraped them off gently into the bucket.

“They stay there quite happily.”

The swarm, which is about the average size for this time of year according to Brian, could have contained around 20,000 bees and one queen.

The bees have now been taken to a farm on the outskirts of the city and placed into a hive.

Brian added: “We’ve put them into a small hive for now, until they settle down.

“We’ll then move them into a full-size hive.”

The bees are now based at Castleton Farm, seven miles from Stonehaven, where they will help with the pollination of the fruit trees in the area.

Brian said he’d lost count of the number of swarms he’s been called out to so far this year, with the swarming process typically starting in April, running through to July.

The honey produced by the insects is used by Cove Honey Bees to produce a wide variety of cakes and sweet treats which are then sold in local stores and at food festivals.

Typically in the wild honey bees will live in large groups inside hollow trees. A swarm is created when a two queens exist together in one hive, the older one will fly away with some workers to form a new colony.

The queen herself will live for several years, but the workers born in the summer have a lifespan of only several weeks.

If you spot a swarm yourself, Brian’s advice is to get in touch with him, or your nearest beekeeping club, and someone will be out to help.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter