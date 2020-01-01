Sign up to become a lifesaver in 2020

An organisation is looking for more volunteers to join it in the new year.

Cruden Bay Coastguard Rescue Team is on the lookout for new volunteers to join their life-saving crew.

The team wants to give would-be recruits an insight into the role they play, the demands on the job and the rewards it offers.

It is unveiling a recruitment campaign in the new year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for the team said: “Have you got what it takes to join our team?

“Why not make 2020 the year you find out.

“Our recruitment campaign for volunteer coastguard rescue officers to join our Cruden Bay Coastguard Rescue Team will open on January 3.”

Anyone who would like to join should send a message via the Facebook page for HM Coastguard – Buchan.

Alternatively, you can email area3@mcga.gov.uk for more information.